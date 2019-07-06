This year's July might have been a lot quieter then it usually is but there were some notable stars like Boity Thulo and Cassper Nyovest. Boity, who specifically wanted to be dressed by an African designer, said that she told Orapeleng Modutle that she wanted to look sexy, classy but most importantly be comfortable. “I wanted to look like a star so I wanted a rich colour because Africa is full of richness. I also didn’t want something too obvious. I am one of the very few people wearing purple so that great,” she said.

When asked if others got the theme right, Boity said that it was open to personal interpretation and that a lot of people went for African print. “I think people wanted to celebrate Africa which is why there is a lot of African print but I also think that it just means what you would look like if you were a star”, she added.

Speaking on her experience at this years July, she said: “It’s been a ton of fun”. The Moet ambassador said that it’s always a different experience every year. “I have been coming to the July for the last 10 years and most of the time the experience you have is dependent on the marquee you are in. For me, Chaise Lounge is always such a brilliant experience. You are well taken care of and it’s comfortable, not cramped and it really solidified your experience”.

At the time of speaking to Boity, the star admitted to betting R50 on Do It Again but was not aware that it had won the main race. “Do It Again did it again? That’s so great! I won and I am very happy”.

Media personality Boity Thulo at the Vodacom Durban July. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

The Wus Dat hitmaker revealed that she will be jetting off to Paris for official Moet work. “We will be staying in the Champagne region which is exciting”.

Boity also said she will be releasing her third single in August. Called Own Your Throne she said she was looking forward to releasing it and speaks about owning your throne and uplifting women.

DJ Zinhle at the Vodacom Durban July. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Another star who was enjoying himself was DJ Sbu. After missing the July for almost five, he returned in his capacity as Brut influencer. Dressed by Gallery Squared in Sandton, the entrepreneur said he wanted a looked that complimented his businessman image. “As a businessman, I wanted to wear something that spoke to that and that’s why my partnership with Brut works so beautifully because I used to use this deodorant in varsity but now they are moving towards a new market,” he said.

Cassper Nyovest and DJ Sbu at the Vodacom Durban July. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

Speaking on his July experience, the DJ said it was great to see people having fun. “There are two types of people that attend the July, those who gamble and those like me who want to have fun and socialize”.

Hip hop superstar Cassper Nyovest who was also at the Chaise Lounge said she styled himself. “I have lost a lot of weight so I wanted to celebrate that by dressing myself. I chose the fabric by myself and designed this suit with my tailor. It’s always easier to dress yourself when you are confident,” he said.

DJ Fresh at the Vodacom Durban July. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency (ANA)

He said as an African star himself, there was not much to do except show up and be the theme.

The Move For Me star was also wearing a dramatic neckpiece which he described as a family piece which was made by a South African jeweller and has 7000 real diamonds.

A fan of the July, Cassper performed at three marquees which he said shows his relevancy. “If you haven’t been asked to perform at the July then you haven’t made it”, he said.