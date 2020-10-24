PICS: Designers showcase their SS21 collections at SA Fashion Week

Day two of South African Fashion Week kicked off with Palesa Mokubung of Mnatsho showcasing her Spring/Summer 21 collection. She revealed a ready-to-wear range of skirts, and dresses, with black and pink being the dominant colours. The Mantsho SS21 collection. Picture: Eunice Driver. Part of her range included a dusty pink flared skirt and some cow skin inspired dresses and jackets. She was followed by designer Rubicon, who presented a collection for a classic woman, with the colours pink and turquoise taking center stage.

The Rubicon. Picture:Eunice Driver.

The Bam Collective showcased a range for the fashion-forward women who are not afraid to try out new things.

Jacques Bam, the owner of the brand, was inspired by South African people and how they express themselves.

The Bam Collective. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Cindy Mfabe came through with wrap around skirts, high slits and some stylish all-in-one- garments.

The line was designed for a sophisticated woman and Mfabe said she was inspired by what feels closer to her home.

Cindy Mfabe designs. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Ezeketho focused on African heritage with dresses and skirt that define a traditional, yet modern woman.

Ezekethp SS21. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Lucent had a mixture of athleisure wear, incorporated with a bit of formal.

Lucent. Picture: Eunice Driver.

She was followed by Lunar, this was a subtle collection, consisting of black and white garments.

Lunar. Picture: Eunice Driver.

Lunar presented a range of stylish dresses and maxi skirts made for a reserved woman who still wants to leave a fashion statement.

Tonight is the last day of SA Fashion Week Digital Collections and the designers showcasing are Bi Parel, Thabo Kopele, Gugu, Maklele, Boyde, Xavier Sadan, Art Club & Friends, BLVNK, Franc Elis, Ephymol, and The Naked Ape.

The shows are exhibited online via Computicket, visit www.safashionweek.co.za for more information.

IOL NEWS