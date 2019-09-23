The Duchess of Sussex at a Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga wearing a black and white wrap dress. Picture: Henk Kruger /African News Agency( ANA).

Cape Town - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in South Africa for their first Royal Tour in Southern Africa. Their stop, without baby Archie, was the Justice Desk initiative in Nyanga township where they were welcomed by traditional dancers and a huge crowd of kids and adults.

Sticking to her simple and elegant style, the Duchess of Sussex wore a printed black and white "Dalitso" maxi wrap dress by sustainable and ethical Malawi fashion brand Mayamiko.

The dress is already sold out on their website.



Picture: Henk Kruger /African News Agency( ANA).

Meghan paired the elegant dress with a comfy pair of wedges which are Kate Middleton's go-to-shoes. The Duchess of Sussex outfit choice was fitting for the occasion as she spent the casual visit .

Justice Desk teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety, and provides self-defense classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community.

She wore her hair in a ultra-sleek and low ponytail.

Photo: Courtney Africa/African News Agency(ANA).

The SA Royal Tour continues tomorrow in Bo Kaap and Monwabisi Beach in Khayelitsha.

IOL Lifestyle