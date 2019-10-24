The opening night of South African Fashion Week (SAFW) saw prominent designers such as Mantsho, Sober, Afrikanswiss and Thabo Makhetha do what they do best in terms of making extraordinary garments - but it was the young designers who stole the show.

Taking place at Sandton City on Wednesday night, a total of seven designers who were selected by a diverse panel of SA's fashion industry leaders for their esteemed New Talent Search took to the runway to compete for the young designer of the year title, and Laura Ferreira of House of Lucent won them all.

She created everything in the range, from head to toe, using sustainable materials.

The Lo'ice queendom. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso





“Everything from trims to fabrics was 100% natural and it was very important to me that wherever the fabrics were sourced or created was from a place that they were being fairly treated. I used lots of sustainable fabrics that I collected from Portugal. In the collection you would’ve seen some bags that were handmade, as well as shoes made out of corks. Now that I’ve come this far after launching my brand a year ago, my biggest goal is to make a difference in the industry and really promote fashion and teach people about being a conscious consumer,” said Ferreria.

Afrikanswiss denim. Picture: Eunice Driver





Limpopo’s Safiya Noor Mahomed, the founder of Baie Abayas showcased long skirts and dresses, wide leg pants and stylish jackets with khaki and cream white dominating while Mas’ooda Mather of Mas’ooda rocked a collection of skimpy mini skirts, one shoulder romper and dresses as well as stunning linen dresses with big button detailing. Azaria Khoza of The Breed impressed with his range of asymmetrical skirts and jackets as well as knitted dresses with wide pocket details.

The Essie girl by Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa. Picture: Eunice Driver





Loice Dube of Lo’ice made a remarkable statement with her collection of hand painted garments. She showcased a range of cuffed pants, dungarees, and a dramatic cape inspired by the African cultures to tell the stories of Africans. Dube collaborated with Zulu Fire, a brand that specialises in izimbadada (Zulu sandals made of tyre).

Thato Ditsele, the founder of Amor Designs revealed a ready-to-wear range for a fashion-forward sophisticated woman. She exhibited asymmetrical dresses in bright colours such as yellow, green, as well as black and white-completing each look with dramatic necklaces.

Double breast dress by Mas'ooda. Picture: Bhekikhaya Mabaso





Jacques Bam of The BAM Collective showed them what Pretoria is made of with his Pluralism collection. In this range, Bam used different fabrics and colours to create an outstanding ruffled range.

Cindy Mfabe, the winner of last year’s New Talent Search also reminded the fashion fraternity why she was crowned the best. Her slit dresses and wrap-around skirts were all in the limelight.

Baie Abayas details.





Also showcasing for the first time at SAFW was Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa who caused a frenzy with her hot collection of faux leather dresses, catsuits, skirts, puffy jackets and faux fur coats.

SAFW AW20 continues until October 26. Showcasing on Thursday night are: Erre, Gert Johan-Coetzee, Danielle Frylinck, Research Unit, Reign, and Judith Atelier.