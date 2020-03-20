PICS: Eyewear trends spotted at Maxhosa show
AFI Cape Town Fashion week showcased collections from some of South Africa's most celebrated designers.
We saw Autumn/Winter 2020 trends from designers such as Gavin Rajah, Eric Raisina and Imprint.
One of South Africa's most beloved fashion labels, Maxhosa, closed fashion week in the true bold style.
Even though there was no audience to applaud the show, thanks to modern technology, we still had the chance to enjoy the collection.
Izilimela | 10 Years of MAXHOSA collection. Shoes: @stevemaddensa Sunglasses: @sunglasshut
Some of the biggest trends we saw coming through in the colourful collection included strong prints, popping colours with lots of capes and exaggerated coats.
With his signature bold prints and colours, the collection was complimented by a host of amazing eyewear.
Maxhosa showed that just because it's winter, it definitely doesn't mean your sunnies have to be drab.
Tinted lenses are very much on trend. Especially yellow tinted lenses in sporty frames to give your outfit an edgy vibe.
Translucent frames are definitely having a moment this year and we're loving the rose tinted lenses.
Bright frames always make a bold statement.