Cat-eye sunglasses are also on-trend. Picture: Instagram



Summer is the season to go out and play. Personalities are emphasised through summer accessories; from quirky bikinis to stylish sunglasses, everyone has their go-to summer look.

“Sunglasses add individual expression to any outfit. They convey a sense of who you are, whether you’re a trendsetter or master of timeless elegance. This season, our trends speak to a variety of personas, empowering you to find your shades and face the sun," says Earl Kopeledi, Sunglass Hut Marketing Manager.





Shielded from the Sun

Are you a trendsetter? Are you a fashionista? If your answer is yes to either of those questions, then the athleisure trend is just for you. This trend gets a full-face update with a futuristic spin, featuring shades that provide protection from the sun while still looking stylish. Shields will turn any look into an instant statement, showcasing both a futuristic and street style aesthetic. For tips on how to make a statement in Shields, check out the likes of Kim Kardashian and DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi Mabena.







