Summer is the season to go out and play. Personalities are emphasised through summer accessories; from quirky bikinis to stylish sunglasses, everyone has their go-to summer look.
“Sunglasses add individual expression to any outfit. They convey a sense of who you are, whether you’re a trendsetter or master of timeless elegance. This season, our trends speak to a variety of personas, empowering you to find your shades and face the sun," says Earl Kopeledi, Sunglass Hut Marketing Manager.
Shielded from the Sun
Are you a trendsetter? Are you a fashionista? If your answer is yes to either of those questions, then the athleisure trend is just for you. This trend gets a full-face update with a futuristic spin, featuring shades that provide protection from the sun while still looking stylish. Shields will turn any look into an instant statement, showcasing both a futuristic and street style aesthetic. For tips on how to make a statement in Shields, check out the likes of Kim Kardashian and DJ Zinhle and Nomuzi Mabena.
Stylish Squares
Protect your skin from the sun with square silhouettes; perfect for the confident and mindful type. Square lenses for summer provide full protection from wrinkle-causing UV rays. They’re perfect for people with round faces, as they balance out proportions and add a dose of classical cool to any summer look. Gemaen Taylor and Rowlene Bosman are some of the few celebs who love squares.
Sunny Tints
Tinted sunglasses are not a new trend and are the perfect shades to transition from the beach to the bar. Engage with your inner fashionista and revisit this style favourite. Celebs seen rocking this tinted eyewear are "It Girls" Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner.
