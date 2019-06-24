The occasion was a global 24-hour celebration that saw one million people,across 80 countries toasting to one of the world's most popular champagnes . Johannesburg hosted the sought-after event at the iconic Michelangelo hotel in Sandton. The guest-list was tight and included the who-is-who in entertainment, socialites and influencers.
Guests included Boity Thulo who wore a sparkly three piece assemble by Pretoria born designer Orapeleng Modutle, Maps Maponyane, Jessica Nkosi, Khanyi Mbau, Kelly Khumalo, Khanya Mkangisa and Thembi Seete.
GQ’s Editor, Yati Khumalo, awarded most glamorous female to Tshepi Vundla who stole the show in a dazzling silver sequin bell bottom pants with a matching top.
Champagne flowed in gold glasses and miniature bottles of Moët & Chandon from Africa’s first Moët Mini vending machine. Guests danced to music by DJ PH while sipping champagne served from a 6 litre illuminated Moët & Chandon Jeroboam and confetti rained down from the ceiling...a true Moët Moment which sealed the occasion as the party of the year.
“On Moët & Chandon Grand Day, we are thrilled to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Moët Impérial, our signature champagne that has embodied the grandeur of the House since 1869,” commented Pascal Asin, Moët Hennessy Managing Director Africa Middle East.
“Moët & Chandon is synonymous today with celebration because for almost three centuries, we have combined our ‘savoir-faire’ (know-how) with our own art of the fête to perfect a unique ‘savoir-fête’ that has made our champagnes a great choice for toasting both intimate moments and important milestones.”