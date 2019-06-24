The Moët & Chandon Grand Day party held on Saturday was one for the books, with all the glitz and glamour of a Hollywood-style party.

Celebrating Moët Impérial’s 150th anniversary,celebs and influencers were dressed to the nines in elegant and sexy outfits. With the theme “Studio 54’: a contemporary reinterpretation of New York City’s 70s glitz and glamorous discos, popular outfit choices included sequin bodysuits and pants and over-the-top dresses.

Even the guys came to the party with dapper looks with a pop glitter.

The occasion was a global 24-hour celebration that saw one million people,across 80 countries toasting to one of the world's most popular champagnes . Johannesburg hosted the sought-after event at the iconic Michelangelo hotel in Sandton. The guest-list was tight and included the who-is-who in entertainment, socialites and influencers.

TV Personality and rapper Boity Thulo wearing a sparkly three piece assemble by Pretoria designer Orapeleng Modutle. Picture: Cedric Nzaka.

Guests included Boity Thulo who wore a sparkly three piece assemble by Pretoria born designer Orapeleng Modutle, Maps Maponyane, Jessica Nkosi, Khanyi Mbau, Kelly Khumalo, Khanya Mkangisa and Thembi Seete.

GQ’s Editor, Yati Khumalo, awarded most glamorous female to Tshepi Vundla who stole the show in a dazzling silver sequin bell bottom pants with a matching top.

GQ’s Editor, Yati Khumalo, awarded most glamorous female to Tshepi Vundla in a dazzling silver sequin outfit. Picture: Supplied

Champagne flowed in gold glasses and miniature bottles of Moët & Chandon from Africa’s first Moët Mini vending machine. Guests danced to music by DJ PH while sipping champagne served from a 6 litre illuminated Moët & Chandon Jeroboam and confetti rained down from the ceiling...a true Moët Moment which sealed the occasion as the party of the year.

Actress Khanyi Mbau. Picture: Cedric Nzaka

MC for the evening Maps Maponyane. Picture: Cedric Nzaka

“On Moët & Chandon Grand Day, we are thrilled to celebrate the 150th anniversary of Moët Impérial, our signature champagne that has embodied the grandeur of the House since 1869,” commented Pascal Asin, Moët Hennessy Managing Director Africa Middle East.

“Moët & Chandon is synonymous today with celebration because for almost three centuries, we have combined our ‘savoir-faire’ (know-how) with our own art of the fête to perfect a unique ‘savoir-fête’ that has made our champagnes a great choice for toasting both intimate moments and important milestones.”

Beauty Vlogger Mihlali Ndamase wearing a The Great Gatsby inspired dress by Keys Fashion. Picture: Cedric Nzaka

Influencer Olwethu Leshabane and E-Entertainment host Katleho Sinivasan. Picture: Cedric Nzaka