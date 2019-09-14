Johannesburg - Mzansi’s finest flocked to Inanda Club for the annual Nedbank International Polo event which took place on Saturday.





This sporting fixture which is known for a heritage of elegance, congenial hospitality, and sensory scintillation saw the likes of actress and entrepreneur Enhle Mbali Maphumulo, celebrity makeup artist Nthato Mashisi, and top model Thando Hopa make their way to the equestrian centre in stylish garb.





The theme for this year was "Pattern Perfect" and guests responded to it by wearing African Prints, which were a favourite. And while many went for green, Enhle decided to go for pink monochrome.





Enhle Mbali at the Nedbank International POLO inanda at Sandton. Picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

“I’m dressed by myself. I knew that everyone would wear green so I went for pink, which is my favourite colour,” said Enhle.





Also spotted were actress Terry Pheto, businessman TT Mbha, actor Thapelo Mokoena, Mampho Brescia and Chef Benny Masekwameng.





Terry Pheto at the Nedbank International POLO event. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

Guests enjoyed premium hospitality and entertainment courtesy of partners such as Nedbank, Heineken, Meraas, Johnnie Walker and Tanqueray.





The exclusive EQUUS hosted some of the country’s top business and media personalities such as model and television personality, Palesa Masiteng, stylist Dumi Gwebu and actress Noluthando Meje.





Polo festivities kicked-off on Friday with South Africa’s first-ever Whisky Meets Polo Masterclass hosted by Johnnie Walker, who are one of the event's sponsors.





Mampho Brescia at the Nedbank International POLO event. Picture: Nokuthula Mbatha/African News Agency(ANA)

The acclaimed world’s most premium whisky brand coupled with the Sport of Kings to put together this affluent experience.





Diageo SA, Head of PR, Events and Influence Lesedi Mashale said: “ The 2019 partnership is the beginning of a long partnership which will continue to build the whisky meets polo narrative. As a brand, Johnnie Walker is all about disrupting, challenging the status quo and pushing boundaries. When we conceptualized this idea, it was pretty clear to us as a brand that we needed to come up with a concept that not only compliments our involvement in the Nedbank International Polo but also shares the whisky experience in conjunction with the sport of polo, something that has never been done before.”





Guests enjoyed an afternoon filled with horseback riding, polo lessons and of course whisky.





IOL Lifestyle