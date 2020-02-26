Melania Trump. Picture: Reuters

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, kicked off their short two-day tour of Agra and Delhi in India. As always, the public has kept a watchful eye on the first lady’s style and outfit choices.

During the early days of her husband’s presidency, she was criticised for flashing European designer labels such as Gucci and Versace.

So it was a pleasant surprise to see Melania step out at Air Force one at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport wearing a crisp white jumpsuit by American designer Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre.

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tour India. Picture: Reuters

The modest long-sleeved jumpsuit with pleated wide-leg pants featured a high neckline mandarin collar. A statement olive green with gold embroidery sash gave the simple outfit a needed lift. The sash accentuated her small waist.

Herve Pierre shared a picture of his design sketches on Instagram showing a sample of the fabric the sash was created with. He wrote: “The sash was cut in an early XX century Indian textile documents I found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors...We used the border which was the most Interesting piece we could use as it was a vintage piece.”