Grace Tseke on the red carpet at Parliament to attend the State of the Nation Address (SoNA).Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)
All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa as he is expected to deliver his second State of The Nation Address where he will reveal to South African citizens the plans he has for the country. 

Let's hope South Africans will not witness another episode of their leaders embarrassing themselves live on television by behaving like high school kids in a classroom where the teacher is absent.

But enough about that because there is some more interesting aspects of the SONA that we as fashionistas are dying to see, and that's the red carpet. 

Over the years, we've seen some of our leaders put their best foot forward for this important gathering. We've also witnessed some fashion lows where guests showed up as if this is not the most formal parliamentary seating. But we do forgive them because not everyone has style. Yes, they may have the money but style is something they cannot buy.  

Here's a throwback of Members of Parliament who looked the part at last year's SONA. 

Minister Bheki Cele and his wife Thembeka Ngcobo never disappoint, they're always red carpet ready. 

Deputy minister of communications Pinky Kekana rocked a yellow number. 

Qiniso van Damme was suited for the occasion. 

Mandla Mandela and wife Nosekeni Rabia Mandela stuck to their style of traditional wear. 

Nwabayomzi Nkwankwa also looked stylish in traditional garb. 


Dikeledi Mahlangu could not be left of the best dressed list because that Ndebele dress is the one. 

The State of the Nation Address takes place on Thursday night in Cape Town from 6pm. 

-Pictures: ANA