All eyes are on President Cyril Ramaphosa as he is expected to deliver his second State of The Nation Address where he will reveal to South African citizens the plans he has for the country.

Let's hope South Africans will not witness another episode of their leaders embarrassing themselves live on television by behaving like high school kids in a classroom where the teacher is absent.





Over the years, we've seen some of our leaders put their best foot forward for this important gathering. We've also witnessed some fashion lows where guests showed up as if this is not the most formal parliamentary seating. But we do forgive them because not everyone has style. Yes, they may have the money but style is something they cannot buy.

But enough about that because there is some more interesting aspects of the SONA that we as fashionistas are dying to see, and that's the red carpet.