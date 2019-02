Elegance and style by Karl Lagerfeld. Picture: Instagram.

The world of fashion is shattered following the passing of Karl Lagerfeld who died today, aged 85, at a hospital in Paris.



Lagerfeld was the creative director of the French luxury fashion house Chanel, as well as creative director of the Italian fur and leather goods fashion house Fendi.





He was one of the most brilliant fashion icons who not only turned around the industry’s most iconic brands, he changed the direction of fashion itself.





His love for fashion never went unnoticed, he even took it to bed.





"I'm very impeccable and clean before I go to bed. It's just like right before I'm going out. When I was a child, my mother always told me that you could wake up in the middle of the night and be deathly sick, so you always have to be impeccable. I laugh about it now, but I think everyone should go to bed like they have a date at the door."





To celebrate this fashion figure, we take a look at some of the hottest looks from Karl Lagerfeld designs.