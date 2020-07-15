PICS: SA celebs rocking local designer wear

The future of African fashion looks bright as many celebrities are starting to wear local designers outfits every day, and not just on special occasions.



In the past, most celebrities would wear a local designer at a red carpet event or during an award ceremony and don international brands daily. However, that trend seems to have flipped around.



African designers are no longer deemed as “expensive” by the locals. They are now deemed luxurious and embraced as such.

Our favourite look for the week goes to actress and singer Thembi Seete, who wore the full range of the blue Rich Mnisi AZANIA Loungewear collection, completing the look with red stilettos.





Thembi Seete looking styling in Rich Mnisi. Picture: Instagram/@thembiseete_.



We also have the award-winning media personality, Bonang Matheba, who has always been a fan of local designers. The “Being Bonang” star donned a Thebe Magugu purple trench coat from the “ANTHRO 1” collection.





Bonang Matheba in Thebe Magugu. Picture: Instagram/@bonang_m .



Seeing how our stars are very fond of the Rich Mnisi loungewear, Tweeps took the opportunity to troll RNB singer Donald for wearing an ordinary poloneck instead of a Rich Mnisi design. They photoshopped his photo so that he can look like the likes of Maps Maponyane, Siya Kolisi, and Somizi Mhlongo.





I realised you were the only one who doesn't have Rich Mnisi bottleneck on my TL, I plugged you njayam Mdonana 😂😂😂 #richmnisi https://t.co/IeeYFa1apF pic.twitter.com/2mMmkrrX03 — 🍒 (@DonsMakhathini_) July 14, 2020

In other news, Mhlongo also loves local brands. He recently bought a denim jacket with a portrait of his parents from Cape Town visual artist Olwethu Patuleni.



