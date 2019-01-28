Black Panther cast members. (Reuters)

On Sunday night Hollywood's top actors and actresses stepped in all their glamorous splendour for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards that took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. Standout winners on the night included the cast of the "Black Panther" movie who the award for "Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture". In the lead acting categories, Glenn Close won for her role in "The Wife" and Rami Malek for his role as Freddie Mercury in the movie "Bohemian Rhapsody".

Emily Blunt's best-supporting actress win for her performance in the horror thriller "A Quiet Place" was an unexpected surprise on the night. Having received a nomination for her lead performance in "Mary Poppins Returns," the star was visibly shocked by her win.

Sadly the cast members of "A Star is Born" left the awards empty-handed.

Lady Gaga might not have won the "Female Actor in a Leading Role" award but she certainly won on the red carpet. The star stood out in a white Dior couture gown with a thigh-high slit.

Lady Gaga. (Reuters)

Here are a few other Hollywood starlets who shone on the red carpet.

Actress Amy Adams wore a strapless black Celine by Hedi Slimane gown that featured a ruffled peplum and modest slit.

Amy Adams. (Reuters)

Emily Blunt shimmered in a pink Michael Kors Collection gown with a dramatic collar.

Emily Blunt. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"Crazy Rich Asians" star, Michelle Yeoh, looked stunning in silver sequins and feathered gown by Elie Saab while her co-star Gemma Chan wowed in Oscar de la Renta.

Michelle Yeoh. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Gemma Chan. (Reuters)

Susan Kelechi Watson brought a pop of colour to the red carpet in a canary yellow floor-length ruffled gown.

Susan Kelechi Watson. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Emma Stone wore a chic gold and black embroidered pantsuit.

Emma Stone. (Reuters)

"Glow" actress Yara Shahidi wore a Fendi spandex catsuit, which she wore under a sheer tulle dress.

Yara Shahidi. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)



