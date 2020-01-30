Mohale and Somizi at their traditional wedding last year. Picture: Instagram.
It is official - Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung have finally tied the knot. 

The couple, who have been together since 2017, held their white wedding at the lavish River Meadow Manor in  Muldersdrif, west of Johannesburg on Thursday. 

Their guest list included Mzansi's hottest celebrities such as  Ayanda Thabethe, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Noma Gigaba, Shimza, Khaya Dlala, Basetsana K and Vusi Nova.

The theme for the Somhale Union clearly stated that wearing all white was the order of the day, with red bottom shoes. With all the respect to Somgaga who is crazy about fashion, the guests sure delivered and put their best foot forward to witness another edition of the Somhale wedding. 

Here's a look at some of the best dressed wedding guests. 

View this post on Instagram

The Parents off to #somhalewhitewedding

A post shared by Khaya Dladla (@khaya_dladla) on


View this post on Instagram

❤️👗 #somhalewhitewedding 💃🏽

A post shared by King Dineo 👑🎓🎓💎 (@dineomoloisane) on


View this post on Instagram

#somhalewhitewedding

A post shared by Peace Maphalu (@_peace.m) on



View this post on Instagram

The Gents @lindile_mbabu #Somhalewhitewedding 💐💍

A post shared by Somhale Union (@somhaleweddingspecial) on


View this post on Instagram

Wrapped in LOVE #somhalewhitewedding | @cinnelstore

A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on


View this post on Instagram

The Gents are looking swaft👑 @donaldnkomo #Somhalewhitewedding

A post shared by Somhale Union (@somhaleweddingspecial) on


View this post on Instagram

#SomhaleWhiteWedding

A post shared by Francesco SongzStar Mabuza (@songz_star) on