View this post on Instagram
The Parents off to #somhalewhitewedding
A post shared by Khaya Dladla (@khaya_dladla) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by King Dineo 👑🎓🎓💎 (@dineomoloisane) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Peace Maphalu (@_peace.m) on
View this post on Instagram
#TessaTwala at #SomhaleWhiteWedding 🤍 Yay or nay? #RealGoboza
A post shared by Official Real Goboza (@officialrgb) on
View this post on Instagram
The Gents @lindile_mbabu #Somhalewhitewedding 💐💍
A post shared by Somhale Union (@somhaleweddingspecial) on
View this post on Instagram
Wrapped in LOVE #somhalewhitewedding | @cinnelstore
A post shared by AYANDA THABETHE (@ayandathabethe_) on
View this post on Instagram
Basetsana Khumalo looking gorgeous for #somhalewhitewedding 🔥🔥👌🏽👌🏽 . . . Follow 👉🏽👉🏽@mzansi_weddings For more love and wedding inspiration . . .cred @basetsanakumalo .fixing my crown before we step out! 👑 #somhalewhitewedding Reposted from @basetsanakumalo
A post shared by Mzansi Weddings | IG Growth (@mzansi_weddings) on
View this post on Instagram
The Gents are looking swaft👑 @donaldnkomo #Somhalewhitewedding
A post shared by Somhale Union (@somhaleweddingspecial) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Francesco SongzStar Mabuza (@songz_star) on