Mohale and Somizi at their traditional wedding last year. Picture: Instagram.

It is official - Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung have finally tied the knot.

Muldersdrif, west of Johannesburg





Their guest list included Mzansi's hottest celebrities such as Ayanda Thabethe, Minnie Dlamini-Jones, Noma Gigaba, Shimza, Khaya Dlala, Basetsana K and Vusi Nova.





The theme for the Somhale Union clearly stated that wearing all white was the order of the day, with red bottom shoes. With all the respect to Somgaga who is crazy about fashion, the guests sure delivered and put their best foot forward to witness another edition of the Somhale wedding.





Here's a look at some of the best dressed wedding guests.

































The couple, who have been together since 2017, held their white wedding at the lavish River Meadow Manor inon Thursday.