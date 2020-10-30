PICS: The best fashion lewks from World Champagne Day

It’s been a week since we celebrated World Champagne Day, but we can’t stop gushing over the looks that we saw. Bubbly lovers in different parts of the world toasted this unofficial holiday in stylish garb. Looking at the flashbacks from the anticipated social event, hosted by GH Mumm at Momo Kuro in Rosebank, the media, socialites, celebrities and the lovers of finer things gave us the hottest fashion looks. Sarah Langa wore a colourful cocktail dress while Tshepi Vundla opted for orange satin shorts by Jideka and a matching top. Tshepi Vundla. Picture: Instagram/@tshepivundla. Mohale Motaung-Mhlongo rocked ripped jeans and a blue pattern shirt, completing the look with a boater hat.

At a separate event, award-winning influencer Mihlali Ndamase also looked cute in a white dress and orange kitten heels.

Mihlali Ndamase. Picture: Instagram/@mihlali_n.

Boity Thulo, who is also a brand ambassador for Moët & Chandon celebrated in style at an event held at the Leonardo, Sandton. She wore a stylish dusty pink outfit by Orapeleng Modutle.

Boity Thulo. Picture: Don Kat Seles.

Kenyan TV personality Anita Nderu attended a celebration at Hob House, Nairobi. She wore a white gown designed by Owino Akinyi.

Here are more of our favourite moments from World Champagne Day.

In other news, Bonang Matheba recently added a new product to her sparkling wine range. She introduced BNG Nectar, one of South Africa’s first true sparkling wines in a can.

To celebrate this new range, she hosted a star-studded event at Jaguar Land Rover Experience in Johannesburg.

DJ Zinhle was also announced as the chief executive of Boulevard Rosé.