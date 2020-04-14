PICS: The best looks from the pillow challenge
The internet is the best place to be during the lockdown...Well, maybe it's because we all have no where to go. Almost everyday there is a new challenge where people show off their talent or just fool around.
This past weekend, the pillow challenge was the talk of the town as people wore their pillows as couture. Actress Linda Mtoba was at the forefront as she wore black and white pillows, a Gucci bag and Chanel shoes.
This was fun#pillowcasechallenge pic.twitter.com/SAhqssDZjF— Mrs Linda M (@Linda_Mtoba) April 10, 2020
Rato K also killed it, she even added a duvet to make a long train for her stunning bedding-outfit.
READY FOR YOUR BEDTIME STORY? #PillowChallenge pic.twitter.com/GYtENcmGfV— rara (@Rato_K) April 11, 2020
Sadie Torquato brought her A-game, wearing a pink faux fur pillow with a matching fleece that she used as a throw to complete her outfit.
Hous of Thalia Couture #pillowchallenge 😂 pic.twitter.com/0c7YMkSm6a— Sadie Torquato (@SadieJTorquato) April 12, 2020
That's not all, even the little ones got to participate. The parents dressed them up in pillows and these are some of our favourite looks from the nunus.
#pillowchallenge 😹😹my little sister wanted to participate according to my mom. pic.twitter.com/TMh4X6St3v— mbali (@Livingworkofart) April 11, 2020
cuteness overload 🍥💕#pillowchallenge pic.twitter.com/STfpNlCXoF— Lιηα 💫 (@xlyn16) April 11, 2020
#pillowchallenge My Nunus♥️ pic.twitter.com/nT0oPQ8uQ6— Abuti Pooe (@Boipelo_Pooe) April 11, 2020
Bathong mara😍😍#Challengeaccepted@TakaTina1 pic.twitter.com/HJM7ZHIutV— Nombulelo❤️ Lee❤️ (@NombuleloLee1) April 12, 2020
Listen,meet my niece 🥰🥰🥰 she asked to join @Linda_Mtoba on the #pillowcasechallenge #pillowdresschallenge #pillowchallenge she’s on 💯🔥🔥watseba🙆🏽♀️🙆🏽♀️ pic.twitter.com/tOZO2AbaxK— sonke_styles 🇿🇦 (@Sonke_styles) April 11, 2020