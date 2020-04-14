PICS: The best looks from the pillow challenge





This past weekend, the pillow challenge was the talk of the town as people wore their pillows as couture. Actress Linda Mtoba was at the forefront as she wore black and white pillows, a Gucci bag and Chanel shoes.





The internet is the best place to be during the lockdown...Well, maybe it's because we all have no where to go. Almost everyday there is a new challenge where people show off their talent or just fool around.