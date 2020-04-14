LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
Linda Mtoba was leading the pack for the pillow challenge. Picture: Twitter.
PICS: The best looks from the pillow challenge

The internet is the best place to be during the lockdown...Well, maybe it's because we all have no where to go. Almost everyday there is a new challenge where people show off their talent or just fool around. 

This past weekend, the pillow challenge was the talk of the town as people wore their pillows as couture. Actress Linda Mtoba was at the forefront as she wore black and white pillows, a Gucci bag and Chanel shoes. 


Rato K also killed it, she even added a duvet to make a long train for her stunning bedding-outfit. 


Sadie Torquato brought her A-game, wearing a pink faux fur pillow with a matching fleece that she used as a throw to complete her outfit. 


That's not all, even the little ones got to participate. The parents dressed them up in pillows and these are some of our favourite looks from the nunus. 

lockdown

