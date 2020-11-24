PICS: The looks that grabbed our attention at the SA Style Awards

A light-wash denim gown, encrusted with pearls and boasting a waist-high slit, set tongues wagging at the 24th SA Style Awards on Sunday. The Gert-Johan Coetzee creation was worn by former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel and it sure did turn heads. Whether it was because of the risqué design, the glam interpretation of the theme, or the unbothered vibe she gave off as she strutted around the Sandton Sun San Deck, it had a lot of people talking. undefined undefined Her gown was just one of the interpretations of the Denim Couture theme the awards asked its invited guests to follow. It resulted in many choosing to do denim evening gowns, others wearing ball skirts and denim shirts, some choosing to wear their evening gowns with denim jackets. The gents also went the easy route – denim shirts with tuxedos, denim jackets over formal wear or they chose not to follow theme.

This year the awards were different. There wasn’t the fanfare seen in previous years. It was very much downscaled, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

And instead of the venue being the Sandton City Diamond Walk, it was held at the Sandton Sun San Deck, with guests dotted all over the room, a way to ensure social distancing. Guests were also provided with en vogue face shields, while being served bubbly and Peroni beer.

There were many people who stood out at the awards. Here are those who made us look closer.

Tansey Coetzee

The former Miss South Africa was edgy in a blue tasselled dress with patchwork detail. It was a fun look and she clearly felt confident in the garment, designed by Quiteria Kekana. She paired it with a bedazzled denim jacket for when it became colder.

Thameenah Saint

undefined

After winning the Next Best Thing award at last year’s edition, Thameenah was back at the event and she also decided to go the glam route. Her outfit, which was designed by her frequent collaborator, LSJ Design, was a mermaid long-sleeved gown, worn with a headscarf.

Yasmin Furmie

undefined

The Most Innovative Style winner rocked a deconstructed indigo denim and organza balloon-pants-and-shirt outfit that proved exactly why she was worthy of the award. The garment, which wouldn’t look out of place a Commes des Garcon or Maison Margiela collection, is a Viviers Studio design.

Blue Mbombo

In a sea of azure tones, the Most Stylish Model winner decided to buck the trend. She wore an olive denim evening gown by Scalo Designer. If there’s one criticism, it’s that we wish it had been shorter. That train looked heavier than it should have been.

Dr. Sivuyile Madikane

undefined

The Changemaker of the Year wore a light-wash denim suit by Bob The Stylist, with interesting pocket detail, giving the suit an edgy, almost avant garde look. He was one of the few gents who really committed to the theme and made it work.

Boity

undefined

Like Blue Mbombo, the rapper and reality star certainly didn’t want to be boxed into blue denim. She went the Jacob and his technicolour coat route, in a very avant garde design by the current fav’ designer of local celebrities, William de Beer of Willet Designs & Couture. Even though she arrived late, she still made her presence felt.

Ayanda Thabethe

undefined

As host of the awards, all eyes were going to be on her. While it’s not clear if the fabric underneath the beaded chiffon is denim, this sapphire two-piece by Cinnel definitely made her stand out.

Kat Sinivasan

We were wondering if anyone was going to try the bedazzled denim look that Kanye West wore to the 2016 Met Gala. Well, E! Africa correspondent Kat Sinivasan did.