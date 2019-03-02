On Saturday afternoon the Veuve Clicquot Masters Polo took place at the Val de Vie Estate in Paarl. Renowned as one of the best polo events in the world, this prestigious event was attended by influencers, celebrities and VIPs.

They spent the day sipping on bubbly, enjoying the equestrian sport while taking in the breath-taking views of the surrounding Paarl-Franschhoek mountains. With the sporting event in the background of the ground, fashion took centre stage in the foreground.

The theme for this year's #VCMastersPolo was “Colourama”. The theme inspired artistic interpretations of the Veuve Clicquot heritage of colour through decor and food.

Attendees interpreted the theme by wearing vibrant colours in sophisticated designs.

Host Nomzamo Mbatha stunned in a deep plum jumpsuit with a ruffled detail on one shoulder. While Jessica Nkosi brightened up the day in sunshine yellow and Khanya Mkangisa showed way too much flesh in a cream bra-top with matching high waist pants.

Here are some of the looks we loved:

Tumi Voster looked gorgeous in pink.

Cape Town-based international model Mala Bryan and founder of Malaville Toys looked stunning in one of her own creations.