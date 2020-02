PICS + VIDEO: SA's finest come out to play at Sun Met 2020









Bonang Matheba flanked by her 'entourage'. Picture: @officialsunmet/Instagram African. Luxury. Visionaries. That's what you found at Sun Met 2020. Fashionistas pushed the edge of the creative envelope to come up with some outrageous outfits. This year’s theme is “African Luxury: Visionaries”. The theme was inspired by forward-thinkers and creatives in celebration of luxury. While some did indeed try their best, and manage to come up with outfits that in fact adhered to the theme, it remained a challenge for most.

Over the last few years the Sun Met has always managed to incorporate African fashion in the theme.

Fashionista stood alongside the celebrity red carpet eager to spot their favourites to check out who wore what.

But as one of those eager fashionistas, I found myself waiting and waiting for something to wow me.

It was just more and more of the same.

Celeb or not, interpretation of an African-inspired theme becomes more challenging every year.

But there's only so much that one can do, unless you simply ignore the theme and do your own thing.

That is when you get to play, get creative with your look - it's the Sun Met after all.

At the event you tend to see a "type" of outfit - very short; lots of cleavage, completely over the top, print parties, and a whole lot of flesh.

Would be great to see things moving away from those, but I don't see that happening anytime soon.

After waiting for over two hours, the woman of the moment Bonang Matheba finally arrived wearing bling from head to toe.

She mentioned that her bejewelled skintight dress was designed in Lagos. She did however have an outfit change designed by SA designer Gert Johan Coetzee - one of her favourite designers.