Had an amazing last coupla days at #HOVJHB! What a time! 🤑🔥 pic.twitter.com/HqqgHZd5UI— 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) August 25, 2019
unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/zV1hgs8jGO— wahala. (@katmogaladi) August 25, 2019
My hitta 😘 pic.twitter.com/w2X2seXau8— Tswape 🍑 (@TkMatakanye) August 25, 2019
At #HOVJHB— kitty kitty KYLE. (@icecreamLola) August 25, 2019
S/o to @VANS_66 izolo was damn dope, pretty sure the finale today will be even better 😄✌🏽
📷 @Cedric_Nzaka pic.twitter.com/N3P9F1NuxM
More than necessary was done yesterday.— Mother. (@LukhanyisoSoci) August 25, 2019
📷: @Cedric_Nzaka #HOVJHB pic.twitter.com/Xml1sUvKBc
also- my friends were the flyest people at #HOVJHB 😭❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/R56ztogRqL— #POINTS2 (@Khan_Guluva) August 26, 2019
Day 2 at #HOVJHB— Khabazela (@AndrewMkize) August 24, 2019
📷 : @Cedric_Nzaka pic.twitter.com/ToBb1yN9oh
#HOVJHB Day 2!! Turning Mens Chinos into high waist who’s. Day 3 today! See you later 🤟🏾🔥🤩🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/lzFaBVg0TT— 👑 LOOTLOVE™ (@LootLove) August 24, 2019