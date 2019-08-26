The denim swag. Picture: Twitter



Joburg's coolest kids were gathered at 1 Fox this past weekend to experience the House of Vans, an event that celebrates art, music, action sports and street culture.

The event which ran from August 22 to August 24, with a line-up of acts, including Gemini Major, Ray Barbee, PATRICKxxLEE and Gina Jeanz was packed with the city's fashionistas who brought their A-game.





“Johannesburg is known for its cultural diversity and has strong roots in art, music and skateboarding,” says Warren Talbot, Vans Marketing Manager, South Africa.





From what we've seen, these are some of the best dressed at the event.