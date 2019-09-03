Nico Panagio and Dr Rolene Strauss will be hosting this year's Pink Polo. Picture: Supplied.

Teaming up with SA TV personality Nico Panagio, former Miss World Dr Rolene Strauss returns as host of the Pink Polo. Presented by Biomedical Emporium, the Pink Polo is back for it’s 10th activation to create awareness for breast cancer.

On November 9, this much anticipated event will be held at Val de Vie Estate to celebrate a decade of purposefully aligning a worthy cause with the Sport of Kings.

This year, some of South Africa’s most influential celebrities join the tribe to spread a message of hope and healing for the 10th ‘Polo with a Purpose.’

Joining this initiative are: Minki van der Westhuizen, Donnalee Roberts, Ivan Botha, Tanya van Graan, Sechaba G, and Siba Mtongana - who have been part of the movement since its inception in 2009.

Pink Polo Presesented by Biomedical Emporium from Val de Vie Estate on Vimeo.

“As a partner of Pink Polo, we aim to provide awareness of optimal and aesthetic healing using some of the most advanced biotechnology for breast cancer patients who have had mastectomy surgery. Furthermore, our range of cosmeceutical products contain safe and gentle ingredients suitable for use for patients undergoing chemotherapy or radiation, specifically to assist with skin conditions associated with the side effects of cancer treatments,” said Dr Judey, Biomedical Scientist and CEO of Biomedical Emporium.

Guests can look forward to a day in the picturesque winelands filled with all things pink and polo-inspired. The event pays tribute to survivors of breast cancer and serves as a platform to raise awareness for a disease that is most prevalent in women, but also affects a high number of men.

In terms of fashion, Luxury brand, ElricoZarr by Elrico Bellingan, will adorn the female MC, Pink Polo Legacy Guests and models in the bespoke fashion show as official Fashion Partner. Argentinian luxury polo attire brand, La Martina, will ensure the male MC and models are the epitome of style for a day at the polo as Polo Fashion Partner.

The dress code for this year’s event is ‘Authentic Polo’, encouraging guests to dress chic yet comfortable for couture.

For more information and ticket purchases visit pinkpolo.co.za.