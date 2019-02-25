Winning platinum pieces from the PlatAfrica 2018 competition will be available for sale. Pic: B Brendan.

The world’s love affair with platinum began in the late 19th Century with the public's attraction to the glitter, gleam and strength of precious metals and stones.







The competition provides both emerging and established South African jewellers the chance to develop and showcase their creativity.





This year diamond and tanzanite merchants First Diamonds, and Metal Concentratos (MetCon), one of South Africa’s largest privately owned precious metal refineries, are collaborating for a first of its kind, invite-only event in Cape Town to support and celebrate the South African jewellery design industry.





Winning platinum pieces from the PlatAfrica 2018 competition will be available for sale as well as the exhibition of work from up-and-coming BEE jewellers. This glittering showcase will be set against the backdrop of First Diamonds’ glittering studio in Bree Street. A percentage of the proceeds of the evening will go to the benefit of The Children’s Hospital Trust.





The exclusive event will take place on Thursday 14th March 2019.

For more information call (27) (21) 419 9999 / 063 170 6064.





PlatAfrica is a South African institution who launched the annual jewellery design and manufacture competition 20 years ago, to celebrate the versatility, structural superiority, and aesthetic timelessness of the precious metal platinum.