PlatAfrica partners with African Fashion International to promote platinum jewellery to broader audience

There’s no denying that the partnership between fashion and jewellery to be the perfect marriage of two fields of design. Therefore it makes perfect sense for South Africa’s premier platinum jewellery designers and South Africa’s top fashion designers to come together at the highly accepted fashion event, the African International Fashion week. In a bid to promote platinum jewellery to a broader audience, PlatAfrica has partnered with African Fashion International (AFI) to showcase finalists’ pieces of the 21st platinum jewellery and manufacturing competition as part of Joburg Fashion Week 2020. Hosted annually by Anglo American Platinum in partnership with Metal Concentrators and Platinum Guild International (PGI) India, PlatAfrica aims to promote innovation and technical expertise in platinum jewellery design and manufacturing in South Africa. This year’s theme – Designed for Men of Platinum – was developed in consultation with PGI India and was inspired by consumer research that identifies men’s jewellery as a growing demand segment for platinum jewellery, but with a limited product offering.

The winners are to be announced during a virtual showcase event on November 13, with models dressed by leading South African menswear brand, Carducci.

“Platinum has been a highly sought after jewellery metal for consumers for decades and we are proud of the many firsts that are being incorporated in this year’s 21st edition of PlatAfrica. For the first time, the competition focuses on men’s jewellery, which is an under serviced market segment” said Natascha Viljoen, chief executive of Anglo American Platinum.

Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder of AFI, has this to say about the partnership: “PlatAfrica has built a reputation for inspiring creativity and quality in platinum jewellery design in South Africa. What excites me about our partnership with PlatAfrica is the opportunity to develop and grow nascent talent into international excellence, thus contributing to our creative capital as well job creation and economic growth.”

This year’s finalists have been split into two categories, professional and student/apprentice. These are the winners in their categories.

Professional category:

Stacy Beukes (Ruth Prowse School of Art); Rob Burton, Emile Pitout and Abdullah Zayd (Platandia); Labi Kapo (Akapo Jewels); Fang-Yu Liao and Aurelien Brandt (MICHL Jewellery & Brandt Adornment); Jane Merrifield (Tuesday’s Child Jewellery Design); Mandlenkosi None and Nnete Mokgothu (Mo Nkosi and Nnete Jewellery Manufacturers); Nihal Shah (Vijay Shah Concepts); Shikant Shah (Shah Jewellers); Christina Toros (Prins and Prins); and Lungile Xhwantini (The Platinum Incubator).

Student/apprentice category:

Ross Kellerman (Cape Peninsula University of Technology); Thembi Maduna (Vijay Shah Concepts); Kgabo Justice Makibelo (The Platinum Incubator); Liam McRobert (Ruth Prowse School of Art); Malefa Phoofolo (Tinsel); Alexander Rawháni (Shohreh Custom Made); Ntsikelelo Shan ge (Akapo Jewels); Busisiwe Sinini (The Platinum Incubator); Thembelihle Sishi (Durban University of Technology); and Rejoice Lerato Setshedi (The Platinum Incubator).

Apprentice finalist Busisiwe Sinini’s pinky ring entitled “Pollyanna View” was inspired by South African comedian Trevor Noah. The shape of the design takes us back to his roots on his mother’s side, symbolising the hut, or family house. The piercing represents the pain and trauma of his growing-up years. The patterns on the side are inspired by the logo of Liverpool football club, which Noah supports. The beauty of this pattern pays credit to Noah’s ability to see the beauty and humour in the world and his positivity and enthusiasm for life.

Busisiwe Sinini’s pinky ring entitled Pollyanna. Picture: Supplied

Ntsikelelo Shange from Akapo Jewels designed a pendant entitled “Achiever”. He designed the Springbok rugby captain Siya Kolisi while drawing inspiration from the stadium and Rugby World Cup trophy. The top part of the pendant resembles the trophy, which can be seen clearly when you put the pendant upside down. The other half represents a stadium featuring rugby poles and an oval stone representing the ball. The glaze represents the first black Springbok rugby captain.

Ntsikelelo Shange's pendant was designed for the Springbok rugby captain Siya Koli. Picture: Supplied

Professional designer Nihal Shal from Vijay Shah Concepts created a distinctly South African inspired tie accessory he titled “Uni-Tie”. Michael Khumalo, a successful South African businessman, commissioned this statement piece to commemorate the 2019 South African rugby World Cup victory. The result is this captivatingly unique tie accessory, which is multifunctional, multifaceted and of course, proudly South African!

Embossed with the South African flag and flanked by Ndebele patterns, this accessory fits onto any gentleman’s tie, and with a simple flourish and crimp, one’s tie is transformed into the epitome of African pride.

Professional designer Nihal Shah's South African inspired tie accessory. Picture: Supplied

Christina Toros’s multifunctional rings, titled “Sprouted”, was inspired by the essence of self-growth; the desire to become a better version of oneself every day. A tree is a universal symbol of strength and growth. The growth of a tree starts as a small seed with delicate roots and grows over a long time into a giant, strong tree.

The first ring portrays how the seed sprouts into its roots. The roots are placed in between two curves as if it is bursting out of its seed. This ring is purposely made smaller and daintier. The second ring portrays the fully-grown tree. It is sturdier and heavier. Both rings are designed with curves to illustrate dynamical growth.

Christina Toros’s multifunctional rings, titled Sprouted. Picture: Supplied

All the one-of-a-kind jewellery pieces entered for PlatAfrica will be available for sale online. The store will be hosted on the AFI Designer Boutique for a limited period and will go live after the show on November 13.