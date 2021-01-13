Plus-size model Precious Lee joins Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner in Versace's latest ad campaign

Precious Lee is joined by Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner in Versace's new ad campaign for their spring 2021 collection.

The 31-year-old plus-size model showcases the spring/summer 2021 in an under-the-sea-themed Versace dress and the fashion house's La Medusa handbag in the photographs by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott.

Mona Tougaard, Mica Argañaraz, Raphael Balzer and Simone Bricchi join the trio in the visual campaign, which also includes a short film, out now.

Designer Donatella Versace commented: “With these images I wanted to portray the modern Medusa. Or better, to highlight how her many faces can be drastically different from one another and every woman can actually be Medusa.

“All of us, with our differences and unique characters, we can express ourselves also in the way we decide to dress. The same thing is true for me, of course. We live in a world in which gender differences are no longer important and we have been given a kind of freedom like never before. Let’s use it and use it well!”