PnP Clothing collaborates with young local designers

Pick n Pay Clothing has embarked on an exciting new undertaking where they are working with young local designers.

To celebrate Women’s Month, the retail franchise will be releasing new limited ranges of exclusive collections in collaboration with young South African designers. They are supporting local talent while making designer clothing more accessible and affordable.

Inspired by the country's powerful women, the first collaboration is with Julia Buchanan.

The Pick n Pay Clothing x JULIA range is a celebration of femininity and florals, and includes kimonos, dresses, wrap skirts and shorts.

“The collection is inspired by the local landscape. The garden has been used as a canvas to symbolise a space of growth, nature and resilience, particularly in a time of Covid-19 uncertainty and the darkness of gender-based violence in South Africa. The signature pink, a universal symbol of love, is predominant in this collection and represents affection, harmony and compassion,” said Buchanan.