PnP Clothing to launch collection with Gavin Rajah

PicknPay Clothing is back with a third limited edition collection, designed by Gavin Rajah, whose clothes are synonymous with style and design. This comes after Rajah launched two successful collections with young local designers. The new collection, PnP Clothing x Rajah, follows the latest fashion trend towards casualisation based on months of remote working. Entitled What the world needs now is love, the collection is rich with bold and playful prints. On what inspired the collection, Rajah said:

"It celebrates the common thread of love that binds us all together, something that we now need more than ever.

“Despite current economic conditions, customers still want to be able to afford something that is beautifully made and designed. They want an element of escapism and clothing has the power to elevate or transform a person’s mood.”

Launching next month, the collection will also include a trendy Athleisure range.

To discover new talent for future collaborations, PicknPay Clothing launched Futurewear – a mentorship project for emerging local creatives, in association with Rajah. Nearly 200 people applied in a month and two winners were selected to create limited edition and exclusive designs for PnP Clothing in 2021.

They are Zarah Cassim and Sipho Mbuto. Cassim is a fine arts graduate currently practising as an artist, with a romantic, nostalgic view of the world.

Mbuto is a Durban-based fashion designer, with a flair for socio-economic justice and sustainable financial modelling schemes.