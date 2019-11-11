Steyn City Parkland Residence will be painted red on November 16 when horse racing fanatics, fashion enthusiasts and those who like the finer things in life gather to experience the first Standard Bank Polo in the Park.

The Polo in the Park events were made famous in London, and this one will be the first park polo event in Africa. Hosted by African Deluxe Company, under the theme “The Nomadic Couture”, Polo in the Park is giving the traditional inspiration from the nomadic style, a very modern and elegant take.

Rich and vibrant colours, such as orange, yellow and brown on silk fabric combined with accessories and elegant hats are what you should be wearing to this event.

A fascinator is a must-have for this prestigious event. Picture: Armand Hough.

Destined to be Joburg’s most exciting polo event to date, this gathering will not only be about the polo but the lifestyle aspect, too, that accompanies the sport of kings.

The event boasts a series of interactive luxury lifestyle experiences, such as an Aspire Art pop-Up gallery, a Bulgari Jewellery Lounge, a luxury fashion emporium, entertaining jazz and performances, and a luxury car showcase.

Bright colours are what you should wear. Picture: Armand Hough.

“As Africa’s largest banking group, it is fitting that we would host Africa’s first Polo in the Park experience offering our customers and event-goers an inimitable take on the iconic sport.

“The values of the sport of polo - integrity, fair play and passion align with our brand values,” says Lindy-Lou Alexander, head of marketing at Standard Bank.

To ensure you have fun in the most stylish way ever, here are our tops tips on what to wear:

◆Ladies, stay away from stilettos. Kitten or block heels will do just fine.

◆Wear a fascinator or a huge cartwheel hat.

◆For the guys, a slim fit suit in a bright colour as per the Nomadic Couture will make you stand out.

◆Wear sunglasses, not only will they add to your statement-making but they will also protect your eyes.

◆Don’t forget your sunscreen (this should be part of your everyday routine).