Prada in Sandton City Mall closes its doors

The global Covid-19 pandemic has seen many stores close their doors. And it seems international fashion brand Prada isn't immune to the onslaught as well.

This week the Italian luxury fashion house announced that it would permanently close its Sandton City Mall store.

The brand released an official statement on Twitter, saying: "We are writing to inform you that the Prada store at Johannesburg Sandton Mall is now permanently closed."

The flagship SA store was the only official one in the country. No guess, this will come as an upset for fashionistas once shopping for designer duds goes back to normal.

The fashion house opened its Sandton store in March 2015 as part of the mall's Diamond Walk. At the time of opening a spokesperson described the space as "a remarkable visual impact."

“The space, designed by architect Roberto Baciocchi, covers a total area of 800 square metres and houses the women’s and men’s ready to wear, leather goods, accessories and footwear collections. The façade, of remarkable visual impact due to its length of 65 meters, develops with an elegant geometry, which stands out in the path of the Diamond Walk," said the spokesperson.