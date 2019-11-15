The Prince of Wales has announced his first-ever fashion venture with Yoox Net-a-Porter.
The 70-year-old royal has teamed up with Yoox Net-a-Porter for the capsule collection, The Modern Artisan, with profits made going to The Prince's Foundation - which helps the community.
The sustainable range was made in Italy and the UK, with the aim is to get young "skilled men and women to fuse traditional craft with digitally-infused creativity".
Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter, said of the brand's long-term plans with The Prince of Wales and his foundation: "Designed in Italy and crafted in the UK, The Modern Artisan collection will be an important expression of how talent and technology can work across boundaries and borders.
"This project, part of a longterm partnership between Yoox Net-a-Porter and The Prince's Foundation, will help equip a new generation of skilled men and women to fuse traditional craft with digitally-infused creativity - and, importantly, to do so sustainably, following the example of HRH The Prince of Wales who has dedicated the last 40 years to building a more sustainable future."