Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Duchess of Sussex attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

The Duchess of Sussex went back to work yesterday, wearing a piece of jewellery more precious to her than any of the Crown Jewels. Stacked beneath her wedding band and the diamond engagement ring designed for her by the Duke of Sussex was a new eternity ring, the symbol of everlasting love.

It is thought to be a ‘push present’, a gift given by a husband to his wife after the birth of a child. The couple’s first baby, son Archie, was born just over a month ago.

The Duchess has not spoken publicly of the ring, but it was clearly visible on her finger as she waved at the crowds at the Trooping The Colour ceremony in Central London on Saturday.

Britain's Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry ride in a carriage to attend the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony in London, Saturday. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

‘Push presents’ are popular in the United States, with 55 per cent of American mothers-to-be saying they expect such a gift.

The parade, in honour of the Queen’s official birthday, marked the Duchess’s return to Royal duties and is the first time she has been seen since Archie was presented to the world.

© Mail On Sunday