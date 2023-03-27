Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Monday, March 27, 2023

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert of Monaco step out in style amid separation rumours

Princess Charlene of Monaco. Picture: Reuters/Eric Gaillard

Published 2h ago

While rumours about Princess Charlene, 45, and Prince Albert of Monaco, 65, separating after 12 years of marriage is rife, the royal couple were a picture of happiness when they stepped out to attend the Monaco Women Forum Awards at the Hermitage Hotel on Friday night.

Princess Charlene shone in a shimmering silver sleeveless dress from The House of Akris. The floor-length dress featured a mock neckline, fitted bodice, flowing skirt, and a statement thigh split.

Keeping it simple yet elegant, she accessorised the sleek look with glittering “Gypsy” platinum and diamond earrings from luxury jewellers Graff.

With a soft blush, subtle metallic pink eye look and rose-toned lipstick, the mother-of-two kept her make-up reasonably minimal, showing off her natural beauty. She swept her blonde short pixie cut into a neat side parting.

Prince Albert looked just as dapper, smiling beside his wife in a navy suit, white shirt and a white-dotted cobalt blue tie.

The happy couple's appearance at the event comes after the couple faced a tough week addressing divorce rumours.

“I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded,” a spokesperson for the palace said.

Princess Charlene, from South Africa and who is a former Olympic swimmer, met Prince Albert of Monaco at a swimming event in 2007. The couple announced their engagement in 2010, with Albert proposing with a three-carat, pear-cut diamond ring.

They have since welcomed twins Princess Gabriella Thérèse Marie and Jacques Honoré Rainier, now eight.

