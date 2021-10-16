Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza are taking Europe by storm and finally becoming full-fledged members of high society

The Venice Film Festival in Alberta Ferretti, London Fashion Week in Ralph Lauren and Chopard, the Miss Dior party in Dusseldorf and on the front row at multiple shows during Milan Fashion Week. These are just some of the exclusive events the Spencer Twins, Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza, daughters of Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer and nieces of Diana, Princess of Wales, have attended in recent months.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amelia Spencer (@ameliaspencer15) If we still lived in Bridgerton-era England, their arrival would have surely been the core focus of Lady Whistledown's gossip rag. She would fill her column space, describing just how much of a breath of fresh air they were. The word “exotic” would likely be used, thanks to them being raised in another country. There would probably be gentlemen callers, all waiting in their carriages, doing their best to woo the ladies and be the envy of Le Bon Ton. Queen Charlotte would probably be lining up her nephews, urging them to make sure that the twins become members of their royal family. After spending almost their whole lives in Cape Town, Amelia and Eliza are finally embracing their aristocratic roots and reminding Europe's haute société that they are the nieces of one of the most famous women who have ever lived – Diana. And they have been accepted with interest, which is why we have seen them at all these bougie events this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eliza Spencer (@elizavspencer) Their return to Europe was announced by high society glossy Tatler, which featured the twins on a cover story earlier this year, wearing the latest couture offerings of designer brands and announcing their impending return to high-society Europe. Elle Italia followed, with a spread on the twins in their September issue. Following their sister, Lady Kitty's nuptials and four-day celebrations, in Frascati, Italy, they have courted interest from many corners and are likely to use all of that to build their brands as luxury influencers. They will join their sister and other aristos, like Lady Amelia Windsor, as the favourite influencers of fashion and beauty brands. The twins have already been signed to Storm Management and just bagged a Roger Vivier campaign, and influencer campaigns with Alberta Ferretti and Christian Dior Beauty. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal-ish (@_althorp) Wannabe suitors must be devastated that they are already spoken for. Both ladies are in relationships, with Amelia already engaged to Greg Mallett and Eliza is dating Channing Millerd.