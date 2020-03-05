Priyanka Chopra joins Crocs 'Come As You Are' global campaign

Crocs wants to inspire consumers to “Come As You Are” with their latest global ambassador campaign.

As well as launching the initiative, the casual footwear brand also announced new product innovations for Autumn 2020.

Now in its fourth year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor, producer and global Unicef ambassador joins the Crocs global ambassador team aligning her efforts to take fashion to a new level of fun and uniqueness.

As a global ambassador for the Crocs brand in 2020 and through exciting new collections and inspirational content, Chopra Jonas aims to inspire Crocs lovers to feel comfortable in their own shoes by showcasing how self-expression, comfort and style are all intertwined.

Jibbitz charms will also be prevalent with new styles available constantly throughout the year based on consumer trends.

“We want everyone to bring their personal meaning to the ‘Come As You Are’ brand message as it represents diversity in regards to ages, backgrounds, beliefs, orientations and abilities,” explained Ally Petersen, Crocs SA Marketing Manager.

As a proclamation to the CrocNation, the “Come As You Are” campaign is meant to evoke action among fans, urging them to stand up and stand out when expressing their individuality and comfortably doing so in a pair of Crocs.

A selection of core products you can expect to see this autumn as part of the Crocs portfolio include: