Priyanka Chopra joins Crocs 'Come As You Are' global campaign
Crocs wants to inspire consumers to “Come As You Are” with their latest global ambassador campaign.
As well as launching the initiative, the casual footwear brand also announced new product innovations for Autumn 2020.
Now in its fourth year, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, actor, producer and global Unicef ambassador joins the Crocs global ambassador team aligning her efforts to take fashion to a new level of fun and uniqueness.
As a global ambassador for the Crocs brand in 2020 and through exciting new collections and inspirational content, Chopra Jonas aims to inspire Crocs lovers to feel comfortable in their own shoes by showcasing how self-expression, comfort and style are all intertwined.
“We want everyone to bring their personal meaning to the ‘Come As You Are’ brand message as it represents diversity in regards to ages, backgrounds, beliefs, orientations and abilities,” explained Ally Petersen, Crocs SA Marketing Manager.
As a proclamation to the CrocNation, the “Come As You Are” campaign is meant to evoke action among fans, urging them to stand up and stand out when expressing their individuality and comfortably doing so in a pair of Crocs.
A selection of core products you can expect to see this autumn as part of the Crocs portfolio include:
Classics and Jibbitz charms
Consumers can also expect to see the classic clogs and slides they know and love in new, trend-right colourways like Cantaloupe, Neo Mint, Lemon and Electric Pink.
Jibbitz charms will also be prevalent with new styles available constantly throughout the year based on consumer trends and seasonality, encouraging consumers to add a personalized touch to further express their own style.
LiteRide
This collection was created to be worn on your terms, at any pace. Featuring LiteRide foam foot beds, the latest breakthrough in world-class comfort, LiteRide shoes are engineered to make you feel sensational with every step along life’s winding path.
Crocs Sandal Shop
There’s more to Crocs than just clogs. With exciting new products and a perfect pair for every wear, the Sandal Shop features must-have sandals, slides, and wedges for the season including the all new, elevated Crocs Brooklyn Wedge and strappy Crocs Tulum Collections, as well as favourites like the revamped Classic Crocs Slide and Swiftwater Collection.
For more information, visit: www.crocssa.co.za and www.crocs.com/comeasyouare