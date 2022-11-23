Proudly SA local fashion police select winners

Case closed, Proudly SA’s Local Fashion Police announces its winners. After months of searching for the best-dressed fashionistas, the local fashion police finally have the winners who know how to rock local brands.

Proudly SA chief marketing officer Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi is happy to see people supporting local brands and showing them to the world. “It buoys and sustains us in the work we are doing to place South African innovation, design flair and manufacturing at the top of the local and global agenda. It’s clear: people are buying local because they genuinely have a passion for our homegrown creativity – and it has the wonderful spin-off of sustaining jobs, too. Our four winners truly embody this spirit and make us proud to be South African!” Ngidi said. For its 21st anniversary, Proudly SA will be hosting a fashion show under the theme “fashion-meets-music,” where the winners will strut the runway in garments by their designer judges.