Proudly SA local fashion police select winners

Case closed, Proudly SA’s Local Fashion Police announces its winners.
After months of searching for the best-dressed fashionistas, the local fashion police finally have the winners who know how to rock local brands.
The winners are:
- Munashe Samaneka (who entered on Twitter – @BeckyThacy) – selected by judge Sello Medupe of SCALO.
Wearing @KhosiNkosi_yde— Munashe (@BeckyThacy) August 31, 2022
Everyday is a good day to support local #WearLocalEveryDay#ProudlySouthAfrica #Buylocaltocreatejobs pic.twitter.com/YrFtimYs8S
- Najib Salim (who entered on Instagram – @jazelles) – selected by judge Mapholo Ratau of Ledikana Creations.
- Thandaza Hlatshwayo (who entered on Twitter – @ThandazaGal) – selected by judge Hangwani Nengovhela of Rubicon Clothing.
Dressed by Lesedi Textiles#WearLocalEveryday#BuyLocalToCreateJobs#ProudlySouthAfrican pic.twitter.com/tM7L2tCiga— Thah 😍 (@ThandazaGal) September 26, 2022
- Yaya Mavundla (who entered on Instagram – @yayarsa) – selected by Biji Gibbs of Biji La Maison de Couture.
All four of them walk away with R20 000 worth of designer wear. Gibbs says he couldn’t have chosen a better fashionista than Mavundla.
“Yaya’s style is audacious, flirty, and irresistible! She loves who she is, and she loves to express herself through fashion. I have no doubt she’s an icon in the making, and much of that can be attributed to her showstopping dress sense, embracing local with lashings of fabulosity,” he said.
Proudly SA chief marketing officer Happy MaKhumalo Ngidi is happy to see people supporting local brands and showing them to the world.
“It buoys and sustains us in the work we are doing to place South African innovation, design flair and manufacturing at the top of the local and global agenda. It’s clear: people are buying local because they genuinely have a passion for our homegrown creativity – and it has the wonderful spin-off of sustaining jobs, too. Our four winners truly embody this spirit and make us proud to be South African!” Ngidi said.
For its 21st anniversary, Proudly SA will be hosting a fashion show under the theme “fashion-meets-music,” where the winners will strut the runway in garments by their designer judges.