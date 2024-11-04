Proudly South African style shine at the 2024 Samas red carpet

The who’s who of the music, the few lucky enough to be invited to the 2024 South African Music Awards (SAMAs) walked the red carpet before the festivities of the main show began. Considering that the SAMAs have been around for 30 years, some things are expected to be done right, such as an organised red carpet but alas this is Mzansi.

Musicians walking past the media, because no one knows who they are, shout out to the few managers who actively spoke to the press asking for interview opportunities. Chaos and disorganisation are the go-to recipes for creating red-carpet magic. While we would love to know everyone in the game, let’s be realistic. Organisers could have at least placed ushers on the red carpet, assisting with the flow of traffic, sending the relevant people to the media and ensuring that things flowed smoothly.

The SAMAs30 red carpet amid disorganisation did manage to have a few stars razzle and dazzle local designers in alignment with the theme of proudly South African chic. Host for the SAMAs Minnie Dlamini had me double-checking the theme to see if I mistook, proudly South African chic for Halloween chic. Dlamini wore a custom piece from the AFI Atelier with a cape that gave bat-wing vibes every time she opened it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Radio and TV presenter Zanele Potelwa was a yellow bombshell in her Otiz Seflo look, which might be her best dress of the year. The styling of the look was clean, and sophisticated and let the drama be fully on the dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Potelwa was not the only star, who dazzled in yellow. Award-winning singer Boohle blossomed in a flowery yellow dress by Sihle Zanele, who is someone to take note of on the fashion streets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Musician Xolly Mncwango wore a simple bold dress by renowned South African designer David Tlale. The off-the-shoulder dress had a simple brooch diamond detailing that added an element of elegance to the dress. The pixie-cut hairdo was perfect, letting the attention be on her gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Broadcaster Penny Lebyane is one of the most supportive individuals in the entertainment industry, always showing up for red carpets and exclusive events dressed to impress. The seasoned radio presenter channelled her in purple rain for her look, accessorising with a gold clutch by Koki Kamala.

Lebyane has been rocking short hair for her last few red carpet events but this time she wrapped it up, in one of the 100 ways to tie a headscarf. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Top singer Busiswa Gqulu was dressed by her go-to stylist, the award-winning Savage Stylist.

Inner goddess vibes were channelled for the gold and maroon look. The hitmaker went on to perform her hit songs on stage in the same outfit, she walked the red carpet. An outfit change would have been fitting for the stage on such a big night, but alas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Singer Brenda Mtambo won her first SAMA and came prepared for the big night. A well-thought-out look will always be evident. She was dressed by NN Vintage and makeup guru and stylist to the star Diva Cadach (Lwazi Blose).

Mtambo and Diva Cadach seem to have found an understanding of what works for the star, as she has been slaying her red-carpet appearances. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Former Malaika singer Matshediso Mholo went for a black number by Tallit Wear that fit her like a glove and showed off her gorgeous legs.

The singer rocked her short blonde hair and looked prepared for the big night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by IOL LIFESTYLE (@iol_lifestyle) Mholo was not the only person rocking short hair, Gogo Skhotheni went for a bold white-grey hair colour which complemented her black figure-hugging number by Zamaswazi.