Psychology student initiates KZN sari drive to bring Diwali joy to the community

Kiara Govender, 23, is leading a selfless initiative aimed at uplifting the spirit of the Indian community in KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of the Diwali celebrations. Through a sari drive, the University of the Witwatersrand (WITS) psychology student intends to restore the dignity and cultural pride among those affected by the recent natural disaster in Tongaat.

“A lot of what I do is around mental health and making people feel better, so I thought that with Diwali being such a festive period, and with so much that’s happened in KZN, why not do a sari drive. “It’s all about making people feel confident and proud of the Indian culture,” said Govender. Govender, and her partners at the Maidstone Shree Emperumal Temple are collecting pre-loved or new saris.

Kiara Govender. Picture: Supplied. So far they have collected close to 300 saris and hope to collect more, which can be distributed to other organisations. “I do not want to distribute the saris to people who do not need it as much as others do. We are mainly distributing them in the Tongaat area but are hoping to also give them to other people in old age homes. The list will be finalised soon.” She said people from throughout South Africa have rallied behind this cause.

“If we can get these saris to as many people as possible, that would be amazing. Initially, I thought 100 saris but the amount of saris we received picked up grew to 200 and then 300 and I know so many people are still going to drop off. “Some even couriered it to me in Johannesburg. “So many people said that they knew they needed to clean out their cupboards and that this was the perfect opportunity for them to do so.”

The saris will be given out to those in need just before Diwali on October 31. Aside from the sari drive, Govender is passionate about keeping the Indian tradition alive. The Miss India SA finalist and content creator, notes the importance of embracing one’s heritage amidst the pressures of modern societal influence.

“What is there not to be proud of as an Indian? Our vibrant colours, music, and food are all integral to who we are,” she added. Coming from a small family steeped in tradition, Govender credits her upbringing for “falling in love with her tradition”. “I come from a small family and being the only child my parents and I always did everything together. My father is involved in the Tamil Federation and the Sai Organisation, and my mom too, so naturally I fell into that tradition and culture. I’m proud to say that I fell in love with the culture.”

As a content creator, she noticed the globalisation that is taking place. “Everyone is drifting away from their culture and their backgrounds and becoming one, and not necessarily in a good sense. People are drifting away from who they really are. It is good to merge with other races and cultures, but we must not lose ourselves in the process. Kiara Govender with her musical instrument, the Tanpura. Picture: Supplied. “We must be proud of our culture and hold on to whatever we can, especially being the fifth generation of Indians in South Africa, it’s so important for my future children and my children’s children.

“It’s something I’ve always thought about because I can’t imagine my family to come, not doing what I did growing up. “My goal is to make sure that I am rooted in the culture and am part of seva opportunities and services so that if it is instilled in me, it will be instilled in my family to come as well,” she said. As a finalist in the Miss India SA pageant, Govender's intentions extend further. She views her involvement as an opportunity to foster a sense of pride in one’s identity while also contributing service to those less fortunate.

“The essence of being a finalist is about service. If you speak to people, make them feel confident, you make them feel happy with who they are, that is my journey. I feel that as an individual that’s what I want to contribute to society.” In addition to her community initiatives, Govender also serves as an education and human values teacher for children aged 6 to 18 at the Sandton Sai Center, promoting love, peace, and non-violence. “It’s vital that I practice what I preach. The transformation begins with me, which I hope will resonate through the children I teach.”