PUMA and First Mile are to launch a sustainable sportswear collection.
First Mile, a brand known for supporting low-income communities in Haiti, Honduras, and Taiwan by collecting plastic bottles to produce recycled polyester has partnered with Puma to create an eco-friendly collection.
“Plastic pollution is one of the most pressing environmental problems the world faces today. That is why we are very excited to join First Mile and be a part of the solution while supporting low-income communities and transparency in supply chains,” says Adam Petrick, Global Director
of Brand and Marketing for PUMA.
The PUMA x First Mile collection, which will be in stores in 2020, will consist of shoes and apparel featuring utility pockets and outdoor elements.
First Mile supports more than 4,000 people in its collection networks by recovering old plastic bottles and putting it to good use
PUMA x First Mile collaboration will positively impact lives by giving value to plastic waste.