South African singer Jack Parow. Picture:Supplied

Veldskoene might not always have been the coolest footwear, but when you put Afrikaans singer, Jack Parow's name on it, it instantly gains "cool" status.

Puma South Africa and Jack Parow are celebrating 10 years since "Cooler As Ekke" hit number 1, with the release of the limited edition PUMA x PAROW VELDSKOEN.

A product with quintessential South African heritage, these vellies are made to last and feature an etched “Jack Parow 10 Years” logo along with a thick rubber sole, stitching details and brown leather uppers with red lace-up fronts.

Jack Parow 10 Years logo. Picture: Supplied
The veldskoen features brown leather uppers with red lace-up front. Picture: Supplied

“PUMA has been one of my best friends since the very beginning!” says Jack Parow. 

“2020 marks 10 years since 'Cooler As Ekke' – which catapulted me into the limelight and became the first Afrikaans song to reach a million hits on YouTube. PUMA was there before that, when I was just some weird dude with a snor trying to make people listen to my weird Afrikaans rap songs. They listened, they supported and they have always stuck with me.” 

“I love PUMA like I love a double Parow Brandy and coke and a braai broodjie. So what is more fitting, more proudly South African and just more lekker than a PUMA x PAROW VELDSKOEN? Seriously, it’s flippin next level...it’s like the coolest thing in the universe and there are only 100 pairs in the world! No Jokes, only 100, that’s rarer than my oom eats his steak, and he basically just cuts it off the bok and eats it. So go get a pair now before they are SKOONVELD”, says Jack Parow. 

Retailing for R1 299, cop your pair of PUMA x PAROW VELDSKOEN from Nolene’s in Robertson and Ritsa in Clanwilliam from 13 December 2019. 

The vellies will also be available via Jack Parow from 16 December 2019. 