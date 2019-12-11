South African singer Jack Parow. Picture:Supplied

Veldskoene might not always have been the coolest footwear, but when you put Afrikaans singer, Jack Parow's name on it, it instantly gains "cool" status. Puma South Africa and Jack Parow are celebrating 10 years since "Cooler As Ekke" hit number 1, with the release of the limited edition PUMA x PAROW VELDSKOEN.

A product with quintessential South African heritage, these vellies are made to last and feature an etched “Jack Parow 10 Years” logo along with a thick rubber sole, stitching details and brown leather uppers with red lace-up fronts.

Jack Parow 10 Years logo. Picture: Supplied

The veldskoen features brown leather uppers with red lace-up front. Picture: Supplied

“PUMA has been one of my best friends since the very beginning!” says Jack Parow.

“2020 marks 10 years since 'Cooler As Ekke' – which catapulted me into the limelight and became the first Afrikaans song to reach a million hits on YouTube. PUMA was there before that, when I was just some weird dude with a snor trying to make people listen to my weird Afrikaans rap songs. They listened, they supported and they have always stuck with me.”