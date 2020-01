Pump your style with the new Pretty Ballerinas A/W2020 collection









The Pretty Ballerinas. Picture: Supplied. Pretty Ballerinas is a shoe brand that focuses on flat footwear unveiled its Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.

This new collection comes in different colours and patterns, with animal print taking centre stage. It was inspired by three things, Marie Antoinette, Going Wild and British Hunting.

This collection is for the fashion forward woman who wants to unleash the wildness in her through statement making.





Stylish animal printed sneakers. Picture: Supplied.





Marie Antoinette

The first great fashionista in history popularly known for her frivolity and her passion for fashion in the twilight of the French monarchy, is the main inspiration for this Pretty Ballerinas for this courtesan line. Ornate prints; lush ties full of brightness and luxury; and attractive mules adorned with elegant brooches are some standouts from the range.





Going Wild

Tigers, lions, cheetahs, leopards, zebras ... the great African fauna becomes wilder in colorful prints; gold brooches; big embroidered cats; even mixing in a single design.





The Babilon flats inspired by going wild. Picture: Supplied.