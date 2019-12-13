'Queer Eye' star and fashion guru Jonathan Van Ness says the Duchess of Cambridge is his style inspiration when it comes to being more sustainable with his habits.
The fashion guru and podcaster admitted he wants to try to shop in a more sustainable way amid constant pressure to wear different and surprise his fans, and he revealed Kate Middleton made him realise he didn't need to "hold up this unrealistic standard".
He told Cosmopolitan UK: "I love that Princess Kate re-wears clothes. I went through this phase where I thought I always have to wear something I haven't worn before.
"Then I realised that I was spending too much and that I didn't want to have to keep up with this idea of always having to be in something different...
"I don't need to hold up this unrealistic standard. So what if I wore something on 'Queer Eye'? I spent good money on that sweater first of all, and second of all it's cute and wasteful not to re-wear it. Now I re-wear stuff all the time!"