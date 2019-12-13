'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness says Duchess Kate is his style inspiration









Jonathan Van Ness arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) 'Queer Eye' star and fashion guru Jonathan Van Ness says the Duchess of Cambridge is his style inspiration when it comes to being more sustainable with his habits. The fashion guru and podcaster admitted he wants to try to shop in a more sustainable way amid constant pressure to wear different and surprise his fans, and he revealed Kate Middleton made him realise he didn't need to "hold up this unrealistic standard". He told Cosmopolitan UK: "I love that Princess Kate re-wears clothes. I went through this phase where I thought I always have to wear something I haven't worn before. Jonathan Van Ness says Duchess Kate is his style inspiration. Picture: Reuters "Then I realised that I was spending too much and that I didn't want to have to keep up with this idea of always having to be in something different... "I don't need to hold up this unrealistic standard. So what if I wore something on 'Queer Eye'? I spent good money on that sweater first of all, and second of all it's cute and wasteful not to re-wear it. Now I re-wear stuff all the time!"

The 32-year-old star added he learned to check his "impulse buying", and he knows it's a standard he's put on himself.

He said: "Other people re-wear stuff, and if I'm putting myself up to this expectation [that I'll wear something different each time] it's only me that's doing it to myself."

Meanwhile, Jonathan - who recently told the world that he is living with HIV - previously revealed he wanted to open up about his personal experience of bullying because he believes that talking about these issues can help children who are being bullied now.

He recently said: "A lot of times, when we're able to share with someone who we do feel safe with, we can realise that these things that are happening to us don't make us unlovable and aren't something to have as a huge secret and aren't anything that's going to make our future dark and dreary. And actually, we have a really gorgeous bright future and we deserve love and safety."