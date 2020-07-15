LifestyleStyle & BeautyFashion
The brand ambassadors of the new collection from Quiteria Atelier. Picture: Flashed By Sanele.
Quiteria Atelier features African stars in his latest collection

By Thobile Mazibuko Time of article published 42m ago

Local fashion designer Quiteria Kekana has partnered with African stars on his new campaign, “The New Order”. 

Kekana, the founder of Quiteria Atelier dropped a new all-black collection with SAMA nominee Makhadzi Muimbi; Nigerian singer Oluwa Kuwait; actress and voice-over artist Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong; Skeem Saam actress Lerato Marabe; news anchor Eva Modika, SAFTA nominee Mapula Mafole; and fashionista Sephiri Rasemene as brand ambassadors. 

LORD QUITERIA 🤴🏾 PRESENTS THE NEW ORDER. THE FASHION COUNCIL AND THIS TIME THE CATEGORY IS SLAY SLAY SLAY HIGH FASHION. — — — THE NEW ORDER @mapulamafole_ 👸🏼 @pasi_koetle 👸🏼 @makhadzimuimbiza 👸🏼 @evamodika 👸🏼 @sephiri_rasemene 🤴🏾 @sandilem_ 🤴🏾 @leratomarabe 👸🏼 —- —- —- Creative Director LORD QUITERIA —— Assistant Creative Director @_sirernest —- photography @flashedbysanele —- VENUE @new_braamfontein_lofts —- MUA @artyn88 —- HAIR @touch_by_angel —— HAIR @darlingsouthafrica —— #newyorkfashionweek #fashionweek #fashion #MensFashionWeek #Runway #parisfashionweek #newyork #newyorkcity #paris #newyorkphoto #newyorkfood #newyorkmodel #newyorkcitylife #fashionista #model #fashionable #fashionblogger #pfw #ParisFashionWeek #PFW #fashionphotography #fashionshow #parisfashion #beauty #fashiondesigner #safashionweek #safashion #photography #style #runway

The designer went solo early 2019 after having a fallout with his business partner, George Malelu whom he formed the brand Quiteria & George with. 

When they were still partners, Quiteria & George were untouchable, dressing the best celebrities in the world including American singer Beyonce, who wore their dress during a performance at the Global Citizen Festival held at FNB Stadium, Soweto in December 2018.  

Quiteria Atelier is also doing great on its own and as a result, Kekana was invited to showcase at Flying Solo New York Fashion Week - a membership-based retail service that collaborates with brands to create a thriving retail industry for innovative designers. 

Kekana's talent is not only limited to fashion, he also has another brand, Quiteria Home where he deals with interior designs. 

