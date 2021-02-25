Quiteria Kekana incident proves that plus-size models still excluded in fashion industry

While we have people who advocate for plus-sized women to be treated equally in the fashion industry, we still have designers who discriminate against anyone bigger than a size 4. On Wednesday afternoon, talk show host, Lesego Tlhabi, took to Twitter to air her grievances against Quiteria Kekana, former partner of Quiteria & George. Tlhabi accused Kekana of calling her a “fatty boom boom”. She said: “So today I went to a famous designer who was told my sizes way beforehand because it’s for TV. Does he not then declare very loudly in the store after a failed try-on that he has nothing for me and then uses words like ‘fatty boom boom’ to describe how I’d look in the designs. Yoh.” To deal with the matter at hand, Kekana recorded a live video on Instagram and said he never called her fat. He said that “fat” is not a bad word and even made an example of her mother being a size 42.

“Guys, fat is not a bad word. I wish I had called her fat directly but it wasn’t that,” he said.

Now, the issue of fatphobia is a complex one that still needs to be addressed. We live in a society where people get hated because of their body weight.

Plus-size model Thickleeyonce made an example of how petite women get treated differently from the full-figured.

She said: “I see skinny people tweeting about eating KFC for breakfast, no one will say anything about their health, but let me talk about craving chocolate at 8am, then everyone is a doctor who’s worried about my health.”

While others may see it as an attack on slim people, I don’t think it is. It highlights the hypocrisy and double standards that exist in our society.

American singer, Lizzo, usually receives hate-speech messages whenever she wears bikinis or skimpy clothes. But when it comes to Rihanna, all she gets is praise.

Why can’t we give people the same respect irrespective of how they look? Why can’t we let people wear whatever they want without forcing our expectations on them?

Now, back to the designers. If you cannot make a dress for someone, say so. But, don’t make them feel bad because they don't fit your idea of beauty.

Here are some of the reactions from the Tlhabi-Quiteria saga:

