Rachel Kolisi says she has no business being an influencer and yet she does it so well

RACHEL Kolisi has 294K followers and counting, on Instagram. That’s a bounty most “influencers” would gleefully accept, and plus she’s verified. She can also pick and choose which brands to endorse and work with, and it’s not because she’s the wife of Springbok captain Siya Kolisi. Over the years, the mom of two has slowly carved out a niche of her own, making her relatable and someone who’s done her bit for the community at large. As the co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation, which recently celebrated its one-year anniversary, she’s used her privilege and platform to help those in need during the Covid-19 pandemic. So when she recently shared a modestly-worded on Instagram, we had to disagree.

Timidly looking away from the camera, a shy-looking Rachel posted a series of pictures dressed in adidas attire with the caption: “I literally have no business being an influencer, sorry guys.”

And yet her natural effervescence makes her a stylish force to be reckoned with – she’s owning the look and the clothes.

Others agree as well.

“Ummmm yes you do!” commented an IG user, while another said: “You Rocking that kit.”

In November last year, she and husband Siya Kolisi won the most stylist couple at the 2020 SA Style Awards.

Dressed in a denim Jessica Jane cocktail dress, Rachel looked every inch the glam queen, and even joked that she finally made out of her sweats, prompting Siya to respond with a cheeky rebuttal of his own.