Acclaimed designer Raf Simons has been appointed the co-creative director of Prada.
The 52-year-old designer - who will officially take up his new role in April - is set to work alongside Miuccia Prada as one of the iconic company's two co-creative directors.
Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli emphasised the significance of the appointment, saying it proves the brand remains at "the forefront of change".
Asked about the dynamic between himself and Miuccia, Raf explained: "When we both believe in it [an idea], we're going to do it. When one doesn't believe in it, we won't do it."
Raf is hopeful that Prada will embrace creative ideas as the company moves forward.