Raf Simons named the new co-creative director of Prada









Raf Simons, winner of the awards for menswear designer of the year and womenswear designer of the year, poses in the press room at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. Picture: AP Acclaimed designer Raf Simons has been appointed the co-creative director of Prada. The 52-year-old designer - who will officially take up his new role in April - is set to work alongside Miuccia Prada as one of the iconic company's two co-creative directors. Prada CEO Patrizio Bertelli emphasised the significance of the appointment, saying it proves the brand remains at "the forefront of change". Asked about the dynamic between himself and Miuccia, Raf explained: "When we both believe in it [an idea], we're going to do it. When one doesn't believe in it, we won't do it." Raf is hopeful that Prada will embrace creative ideas as the company moves forward.

The acclaimed designer - who launched his own menswear label in 1995 and has subsequently worked for the likes of Dior and Calvin Klein - said: "A business can do super, super good [now] without having creatives or, to add to that, without strong creatives.

"It's not the main reason we are doing this, but we do believe collaborating between creatives can reposition, also, that aspect of the whole business."

Miuccia is also looking forward to the new partnership, saying: "We like each other, we respect each other, we will see where that takes us."

However, Miuccia rubbished the notion that Raf's appointment suggests that she's edging towards retirement.

Miuccia, 70 - whose grandfather founded the Prada brand in 1913 - said: "I like working and this way I will work a bit more ... I anticipate more discussion, more ideas."

The duo have actually known each other since around 2005, when Raf was working as the creative director of Jil Sander.

At the time, the brand was owned by the Prada Group.