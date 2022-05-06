Ralph Lauren accused of copying Zang Toi’s designs

American fashion brand Ralph Lauren is accused of copying the designs of Zang Toi, a Malaysian designer based in New York.

Ralph Lauren made a custom dress for singer Alicia Keys for the Met Gala. The sculpted column gown was accompanied by a New York-inspired duchess satin cape.

The Ralph Lauren New York-inspired cape. Picture: Instagram/@ralphlauren.

It turns out that Ralph Lauren did not come up with the cape design. They copied it from Toi’s Autumn/Winter 2020 collection, which was showcased at New York Fashion Week.

And to prove that Toi is the one who first came up with the design, he told the New York Post that it wasn’t his first time designing such a cape. He had a similar one in 2009. The one that he created in 2020 was to pay tribute to his adoptive city, New York.