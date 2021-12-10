Ralph Lauren to sell digital merchandise on Roblox

The holiday-themed partnership will allow fashion fans to explore the world of Ralph Lauren on the video game platform. The exclusive gender-neutral clothing offer features limited-edition items that will launch within the experience. The tie-up is part of Roblox's attempts to become the metaverse – the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected.

Players will have the chance to enjoy activities such as ice skating while shopping for retro sportswear from the designer's 1990s collection. Alice Delahunt, chief digital and content officer at Ralph Lauren, said in a statement: "Our engagement in the metaverse is a natural extension of our lifestyle brand which, at its core, has always been about stepping into the world of Ralph Lauren. "Our partnership with Roblox builds on years of digital innovation and underlines our belief in the opportunity that virtual spaces and economies present – especially when it comes to the next generation of consumers."

The centre of the virtual world features a Christmas tree that is decorated by the community to activate new rewards and additions to the virtual environment. Christina Wootton, vice president of global brand partnerships at Roblox, added: "This heartwarming holiday experience instantly transports you into an alpine village where you can explore and enjoy the world of Ralph Lauren together with your friends. "Our community developers have created a unique experience with custom textures for a realistic winter nature backdrop where anyone can try exclusive fashion items and even influence what the environment looks like based on their participation and daily voting results."