There comes a time in any couple's sex life when the heat between the sheets starts to cool down.
Whether your sexual encounters have gone from once a week to once a month or your routine has become predictable and down right boring, something needs to be done to remedy the situation.
There are many ways to reignite your sexual flame and get your partner burning with desire.
Many of those tricks might be a bit too adventurous or uncomfortable for the inexperienced lover.
There's one easy way to add a bit spice to your sexual routine that's sure to leave your partner speechless and sparkly eyed.