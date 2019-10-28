"The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" is back with a brand a new season filled with drama.
Following the premiere episode of season 2 last week, many fans started asking what exactly "ethical fur" was.
This comes after Christall Kay accused her co-star, Tarina Patel, of wearing faux fur. Not one to be caught dead in anything fake, Tarina responded making it very clear that she was not wearing fake fur but that it was ethical fur
Following Tarina's statement, we decided to do some research of our own. So what exactly is ethical fur?
When buying fur, you have to ask yourself two questions. Do you know where the fur has come from and how the product was made? And, would you be comfortable wearing it based on what you know?