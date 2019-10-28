'Real Housewives of Joburg' star Tarina Patel only wears 'ethical fur'









Tarina Patel. Picture: Instagram "The Real Housewives of Johannesburg" is back with a brand a new season filled with drama. Following the premiere episode of season 2 last week, many fans started asking what exactly "ethical fur" was. This comes after Christall Kay accused her co-star, Tarina Patel, of wearing faux fur. Not one to be caught dead in anything fake, Tarina responded making it very clear that she was not wearing fake fur but that it was ethical fur Following Tarina's statement, we decided to do some research of our own. So what exactly is ethical fur? When buying fur, you have to ask yourself two questions. Do you know where the fur has come from and how the product was made? And, would you be comfortable wearing it based on what you know?

Food Industry By-Products

This is fur which comes from animals which have been bred for their meat. The pelt or skin of the animal is a by-product when the meat is produced and can be used as a raw material in clothing or home textiles. Examples of this include sheepskin or cow hide leather from livestock.

Reclaimed fur from environmental management programmes

According to thetallis.com, in 1837, possums were introduced to New Zealand from Australia. With no natural predators and an abundance of vegetation, possums continue to have a huge impact on their non-native New Zealand. As a result, the Department of Conversation commits resources to control their population.

Swiss Red Fox

Following the extinction of the wolf, lynx and bear in Switzerland, and a successful vaccination project by the Swiss government, the native red fox has thrived in the absence of natural population controls.

In order to healthily regulate the species, a control system has been introduced by the government. The fur is typically destroyed and wasted, so the Swiss Association of Professional Furriers has begun to buy and promote it as an alternative fur for fashion.