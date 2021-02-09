Rebel Wilson looks regal in same red dress Meghan Markle wore last year

“Loving myself SICK in this dress!” is how actress Rebel Wilson captioned her Instagram post as she showed off her slimming figure in a gorgeous red dress. 40-year-old Pitch Perfect star attended the NFL Honours over the weekend wearing a fiery red body-hugging Safiyaa gown with caped sleeve detail. Showing off her fit body, she stunned in the dress that looked oh so familiar. It’s not the kind of dress one can easily forget. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) Last year, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, wore the very same dress to the The Mountbatten Festival of Music. It was one of her last public appearances as a working member of the royal family. This, of course, makes the dress even more memorable.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend The Mountbatten Festival of Music in London. Picture: Reuters

Wilson’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart, posted the same picture of the actress saying, “Closest we’ve come to a red carpet moment in a while!”

While the Duchess accessorised her outfit with a red Manolo Blahnik clutch and a pair of Simone Rocha statement earrings, the 40-year-old actress kept her look simple - no bag or jewellery.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, attends The Mountbatten Festival of Music in London. Picture: Instagram

Rebel Wilson kept her look simple. Picture: Instagram

Like Markle, Wilson’s make-up was simple yet elegant.

The actress has been through a body transformation since last year and proudly showed off the results of the hard work she’s been putting in to get her body into shape.

It’s safe to say that she can no longer be referred to as “Fat Amy”.