Recap of Fashion Without Borders showcase

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

This weekend, Fashion Without Borders hosted another fashion show at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton. The theme for this year’s show was “Phygital Culture”, and about 30 designers showcased their collections. Designers from Botswana such as Fuera, Chosen Designs and Saint Lazarus showcased virtually. Fuera designs were inspired by Botswana huts, while Chosen Designs made garments out of sacks and goatskin. Saint Lazarus revealed a collection inspired by playful summer while Sanz, from Zimbabwe, had a mellow dramatic collection. He was followed by Wabi Sabi, who exhibited a loungewear range.

For the Sluvin Designs showcase, Fanele Sibonge gave a live performance to complement a lovely collection of tutu dresses, with burgundy being the dominant colour.

One of the designs that were showcased virtually at FWB. Picture: Supplied

Transparent Solutions revealed stunning athleisure wear inspired by ancestral wear.

Zandy B by Zandile Bulose created black and silver dresses for fashion-forward women who love glitz and glamour.

Sista Felaz revealed stunning trumpet skirts, with bottle green being the dominant colour, while Jideka from Nigeria focused on African-print designs with a modern twist.

Other designers who showcased included Unalisa, Klaw Clothing, LNK Designs by Nompumelelo Nkomo, Lenita Fashions, and Ruutz Art and Creation by Thulisiwe Zakwe.

The organisation is set to host another fashion show in Botswana later this year.